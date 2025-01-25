Fighter Suffers Gruesome Broken Arm after Blocking Kick on PFL Road to Dubai Prelims
A prelim bout at PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series came to an ugly end after what looked to be a harmless blocked kick.
Haider Khan Breaks Mostafa Neda's Arm In Dubai
Kicking off the PFL’s 2025 schedule and officially bringing the Bellator MMA era to a close, Road to Dubai Champions Series takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE and features a main event between undefeated Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes.
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Live Results & Highlights – Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
The co-main event also sees former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov taking on UFC and Bellator veteran Tim Johnson in a short-notice heavyweight contest, and the rest of the 11-fight card showcases the card’s unique “Dagestan vs. Ireland 2” angle as well as talent from around the globe.
Things kicked off with an amateur lightweight bout between Tala Alqallaf and Saeed Alhosani that Alqallaf won via unanimous decision, and the card’s second bout was a middleweight matchup featuring Saudi Arabia’s Mostafa Neda and England's Haider Khan.
Neda already had two PFL appearances under his belt and was riding a five-fight win streak overall heading into Road to Dubai Champions Series, but the Saudi Arabian’s winning run came to an end when he tried to block a front kick from his opponent and ended up breaking his forearm.
The exchange and kick from Khan appeared so inconsequential that Neda initially didn’t even realize what had happened, but after looking down the middleweight immediately clutched at his broken arm and the referee called an end to the fight.
Ex-UFC Champions & MMA Stars Name-Drop Potential Opponents after GFL Draft
It may not be how he expected to get the job done in Dubai, but Khan’s successful PFL debut puts “Darth” on a five-fight win streak that now includes three finishes after he claimed the Full Contact Contender middleweight belt in his previous outing in June.
More PFL & MMA News
• Fashionably Late Conor McGregor Cuts Major BKFC Promo: ‘Turn Your Knuckles to Knives'
• UFC Star Alex Pereira Goes Scorched Earth on Journalist that Interviewed Sister Aline
• BJJ Icon Marcelo Garcia Returns After 13 Years, Submits Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170
• Ex-Champ Reportedly Leaves UFC, Signs with MMA’s Newest Promotion
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.