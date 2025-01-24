UFC Star Alex Pereira Goes Scorched Earth on Journalist that Interviewed Sister Aline
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira absolutely lit up a journalist that recently interviewed his sister Aline Pereira ahead of her fight with Karate Combat.
Pereira: "You Don't Deserve To Have This Kind Of Work"
A former GLORY kickboxer like her brother Alex, Aline made her professional MMA debut in 2022 and lost a unanimous decision to The Ultimate Fighter : Season 30 contestant Helen Peralta.
Ex-Champ Tony Ferguson Reportedly Leaves UFC, Signs with MMA’s Newest Promotion
The Brazilian rebounded with a win over Chelsea Conner the following year before falling to 1-2 with a loss to Cheyanne Bowers, and last year Pereira left the LFA and MMA to join Karate Combat and scored a first-round finish against Dee Begley.
The 34-year-old made headlines recently when she revealed during an interview with Guilherme Cruz that she’s still working as an Amazon delivery driver as she pursues a full-time career in fighting, and apparently her brother Alex felt that the way the interview was conducted implied that he wasn't doing anything to assist his sister financially.
"Bro you almost cut off the recording after my sister said she was working, if you had no evil you would have asked if I help in any way, but you knew if you prolonged the conversation you know I wouldn't have a good material for you ! But for people who are trying to win in life it would be very important! I will do an interview talking about it, at the best time and I will talk about your attitude to the interviewees and especially to my sister, you don't deserve to have this kind of work with this evil in creating discord and transmitting it to the good people, I will reinforce in the video Dana white stop and I'm going to get more behind the scenes insights with his coworkers, you like media so you're going to get media, fire" (translated via Instagram)
It’s important to note that Cruz’s story about Pereira on MMA Fighting does not include any claim that Alex isn’t doing anything to help his sister, but the news that Aline is still working as an Amazon delivery driver spurred many fans online to make that assumption about the UFC light heavyweight champion.
Fashionably Late Conor McGregor Cuts Major BKFC Promo: ‘Turn Your Knuckles to Knives'
“Poatan” did note in his translated comment that he’ll be doing an interview of his own to address Cruz’s conservation with his sister, and it remains to be seen how and when exactly Pereira intends to release that video as he prepares for his upcoming title defense against Magomed Ankalev at UFC 313.
Aline is set to return to action tonight in the co-main event of Karate Combat 52, where she will take on MMA and boxing veteran Gisela Luna and attempt to score another highlight-reel win following her promotional debut in October.
More UFC & MMA News
• Fabricio Andrade Defends Title with Vicious 42-Second Finish in ONE 170 Co-Main Event
• BJJ Icon Marcelo Garcia Returns After 13 Years, Submits Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170
• Dricus Du Plessis Hits Sean Strickland with Chilling Response to UFC 312 "Pact" Offer
• Conor McGregor Calls Paul Brothers ‘Side Jobs’; Logan’s Witty Response to UFC Star
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.