PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Live Results & Highlights – Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
The PFL kicks off its 2025 schedule today (January 25) when Road to Dubai Champions Series takes place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
The card’s main event is a lightweight title bout between undefeated Bellator Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes.
(Exclusive) Paul Hughes Embraces "Destiny" in PFL Main Event with Usman Nurmagomedov
The PFL confirmed ahead of the event that Nurmagomedov’s Bellator title will be on the line for what will be the final fight in that promotion’s history, and Hughes is eager to steal the moment for himself and shatter the Dagestani champion’s undefeated record following his win over A.J. McKee at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October.
Vadim Nemkov vs. Tim Johnson
The night’s co-main event is a heavyweight matchup featuring former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov taking on UFC and Bellator veteran Tim Johnson.
A planned Nemkov vs. Ante Delija matchup was scrapped due to a Delija injury before a trilogy bout with Corey Anderson also fell through, and now Johnson will step in to try and upset the former Bellator titleholder on just a few weeks’ notice in Dubai.
(Exclusive) Usman Nurmagomedov on Paul Hughes & PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series
The Road to Dubai main card also includes a featherweight matchup between Nathan Kelly and Akhmed Magomedov as well as the undefeated Ibragim Ibragimov taking on Kenny Mokhonoana. Bantamweights Renat Khavalov and Cleiver Fernandes will open the main card action, and the event also features a six-fight preliminary card.
Road to Dubai Champions Series is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (January 25), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series (MAX, 11:00 a.m. ET)
• Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes – For the Bellator Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Vadim Nemkov vs. Tim Johnson
• Nathan Kelly vs. Akhmed Magomedov
• Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Kenny Mokhonoana
• Renat Khavalov vs. Cleiver Fernandes
• Tarek Suleiman vs. Ahmed Samy
• Mirafzal Akhtamov vs. Mike Thompson
• Hadi Omar Al Hussaini vs. Ruel Panales
• John Mitchell vs. Souhil Tairi
• Mostafa Neda vs. Haider Khan
• Saeed Alhosani vs. Talal Alqallaf
