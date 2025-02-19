First fighter to defeat Colby Covington cut from UFC after 4-straight losses
Colby Covington would have fought for the welterweight title way sooner had it not been for one Warlley Alves.
The Ultimate Fighter Brazil winner Alves celebrated his 10 year anniversary in the UFC May of last year, attempting to rebound from losses to welterweights and middleweights alike. Alves was unsucessful however, losing to Abus Magomedov by decision.
Warlley Alves No Longer On UFC Roster
This would make it four losses in a row for the Brazilian submission artist, the UFC deciding to part ways with Alves this week according to UFC Roster Watch.
Michael 'Venom' Page doubts he frustrates Sean Strickland in potential UFC fight
Alves had an even record of 8-8 in the promotion and shared the cage with former welterweight champions Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, "Chaos" by far the biggest win of his career in 2015.
Covington and Alves were both undefeated prospects when they crossed paths at UFC 194 , Alves forcing Covington to tap out after locking in a guillotine choke less than 90 seconds into the fight.
At one point an interim titleholder, Covington wouldn't lose again until he met Kamaru Usman for the undisputed title at UFC 245 four years later. Alves also lost to Usman, not too long after beating Covington.
(Exclusive) Kade Ruotolo targets "special year" after third MMA bout at ONE 171
Warlley Alves turned 34 last month, and hasn't fought outside the Octagon since 2013. We'll see what awaits the UFC veteran in free agency.
