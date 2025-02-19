Michael 'Venom' Page doubts he frustrates Sean Strickland in potential UFC fight
Michael "Venom" Page would happily do 'the man dance' with Sean Strickland.
USA's Strickland finds himself in a bit of a strange spot following his second loss to champ Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Prior to the fight, Strickland had proposed striking-only, du Plessis then outlanding the former champion on the feet through five rounds, taking him down just one time.
Du Plessis isn't your ordinary MMA fighter, his unorthodox striking nothing like we've ever seen before. How he cuts angles, the rate at which and what he throws— Strickland withstanding ten rounds of it, where other fighters like Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker didn't.
Another striker not many people can get a read on is UFC's "MVP". Page recently said 'hello' to the middleweight division against Shara "Bullet" Magomedov, taking the undefeated fighter's record by unanimous decision earlier this month.
MVP vs. Sean Strickland?
Open to more stand-up battles at middleweight in the future, Page was asked about a potential matchup with Sean Strickland.
"I think he wouldn't get frustrated. He'd get excited," Page told New York Post Sports. I think that'll be the difference. It'd just make for a good fight 'cause he'll come forward. He won't stop trying to figure it out. Whereas a lot of people, they kind of just get annoyed. The emotions take over in the wrong way."
As outspoken as a UFC fighter can possibly get, Strickland's fighting style is very disciplined and tight-knit, his striking style based on volume, pressure, and not making too many errors.
"I've actually seen him train with a friend of mine who comes from the same kind of place as me in freestyle kickboxing, Raymond Daniels," Page said of Strickland. "He was getting - not frustrated, but he was making mistakes, getting caught with certain things, but enjoying that. I think that would make for a good fight 'cause he'd keep it coming."
