Forget Pound-for-Pound, the UFC Should Use This Instead
UFC CEO Dana White maintains that the UFC is all about 'holy s***' moments. So why not redesign the pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings to reflect that sentiment?
Lately, the P4P rankings have been run into the ground, with White and the media locking horns over Jon Jones' eligibility, given that he's been inactive for almost two years. The UFC Boss insists that Jones is No. 1, and the media believes his inactivity should push him out of the list.
There was also the debate surrounding fights like Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev 1, which was not only for the lightweight title but allegedly for the No. 1 P4P spot. Volkanovski defied all expectations and kept his P4P position despite his loss, so what was the point of the P4P debate?
The Solution to Settle the Pound-for-Pound Debate?
Power Rankings
Why not play into the 'holy s***' moments narrative and use Power Rankings? The UFC already does this to a degree with Dana White's Contender Series, where they measure how likely the contenders are to earn a contract based on their performance.
Power Rankings would be an excellent way to highlight fighters on the rise, such as those who deliver spectacular knockouts or grind out bloody decisions. Whether updated weekly or monthly, they would give lesser-known fighters more exposure and recognition.
The Great Debate
Power Rankings could boost fan engagement by shifting the conversation towards those who deserve top spots. Instead of subjectively juggling countless invisible metrics, the focus would be on merit, avoiding debates like whether inactive Jones deserves the top spot over an active champion.
Of course this does eliminate the UFC's ability to promote fighters as their P4P stars. So, why not have Power Rankings and P4P running alongside? One for the fighters growing in stock, and the other for the established elite?
MMA moves fast. How often do we watch a fighter deliver an all-time highlight on a weekend, only to see them fade from the spotlight soon after? Case in point: Brunno Ferreira’s spinning backfist KO against Stoltzfus, or Da'Mon Blackshear’s Twister submission that somehow earned him no recognition.
Power Rankings wouldn't just introduce fresh names into the conversation; they’d create a new avenue for fan engagement and potentially shift the focus away from the current Pound-for-Pound (P4P) debates that dominate discussions and have no conclusions.
Thank you for reading this column from MMAKO's Mat Riddle. Feel free to debate him on UFC & Power Rankings via his Twitter, @fightfanatical.
