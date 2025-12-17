UFC makes critical change to benefit MMA fans attending UFC APEX events in 2026

Under the new Paramount Plus deal, things are going to look a little different for the UFC concerning its UFC Fight Night events next year.

For the last few years, the promotion had UFC VIP Experience packages on-sale through On Location, a website to give fans premium access to live sporting events for a flat fee at the point of purchase. Depending on the event, some cards cost fans thousands of dollars just for one ticket alone, which made making the trek to Las Vegas affordable for some, but not for others.

Beginning February 7, though, the UFC will usher in a new era of fans who will likely experience a UFC event from the APEX (or for the first time ever).

How Will UFC Fans' Viewing Experience Change?

A look at the Octagon inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. | (via UFC)

According to the UFC Vegas 112 broadcast this past Saturday, public tickets will be available to anyone interested in attending an APEX show through AXS.

UFC fans will be able to purchase “standard” tickets for Apex events in 2026, the promotion announces. That’ll begin with #UFCVegas113 on Feb. 7 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 14, 2025

READ MORE: Ilia Topuria releases one-time statement concerning UFC lightweight title future

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters, including MMA Knockout on SI's Zain Bando, in August that with the sport's evolution, the APEX would inevitably undergo its own changes. But not a seat capacity of 10,000-plus, as the LV Sports Biz incorrectly reported, then later retracted.

"If you look at the construction that’s going on at the APEX, to even think that it’s going to be a 10,000-seat arena?” White said. “Anyway. It’s f******* unbelievable. Complete lie. Everything about that story was a lie.”

White said he and his PR team were baffled when CBO Hunter Campbell had allegedly confirmed the expansion change, which was found to be untrue, with Campbell doing his best not to laugh as White went off on the outlet (with Bando alongside him) following UFC 319 in Chicago.

Dana White Blasts Fabricated UFC APEX Report

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"They quoted people that literally said nothing to them," White said. "Never spoke to them or anything. That entire story was an absolute bulls***t lie. The craziest thing we’ve ever seen.

Nonetheless, the UFC wanting to open the APEX to more fans does more good than anything else. With the volume of events the promotion has per year, it may not be practical for the UFC to go to every desired city around the world.

Therefore, attending a live event at the UFC APEX or T-Mobile Arena may be the only viable option for a UFC fan seeking the experience in person for the first time, or at least going to a planned one or two events a year to make a vacation out of it.

It will be interesting to see how the change adds to the experience, or hurts it in the long run.

More MMA Knockout News

• Dana White draws critical conclusion about Henry Cejudo's UFC 323 retirement

• UFC 324 adds two more top-ranked fighters to kick off new Paramount deal

• UFC fan favorite aims to end losing skid against towering KO artist at UFC 325

• UFC Champion Tom Aspinall shares scary update on eye injuries

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.