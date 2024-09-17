Bellator Title Rematch Added to Ngannou vs. Ferreira PFL Event
The PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants event in October has officially added a huge Bellator title fight.
Bellator Title Fight Added To PFL PPV
Headlined by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou’s promotional debut against Renan Ferreira, “Battle of the Giants” will also see Cris Cyborg step into the SmartCage for the first time when she meets her countrywoman Larissa Pacheco.
UFC Champ Jon Jones Reveals Who He’s Betting on in Francis Ngannou’s PFL Debut
The card’s main and co-main event will be for the PFL’s heavyweight and women’s featherweight Super Fights titles, and per press release the card will also feature another title bout when Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen meets Fabian Edwards in a championship rematch.
Unbeaten in his professional career, Eblen successfully defended his Bellator title for the second time when he stopped Edwards with strikes at Bellator 299 before he went on to earn a split decision against Impa Kasanganay at the first PFL vs. Bellator event earlier this year.
Edwards rebounded from his loss to Eblen by taking a unanimous decision over Aaron Jeffery in March, and after the pair were previously scheduled to rematch at Bellator Champions Series: London the 31-year-old will get his second crack at Bellator gold on October 19.
Last week the PFL announced that “Battle of the Giants” will also feature a lightweight bout between former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee Jr. and Paul Hughes, who competed in the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series: Dublin in June and stopped Bobby King with strikes in the second round.
Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira PFL Card Adds Huge Matchup
PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants is already shaping up well with the first four confirmed fights for the PPV event, and in the coming weeks fans should expect to get more fight announcements before the card takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19.
Read More PFL & MMA News
• Fans Torch Sean O’Malley's Coach for Corner Advice During UFC 306
• UFC Fighter's Horrific Injury Will Make You Look Away
• Umar Nurmagomedov Fact Checks Merab Dvalishvili Title Fight Plans
• Jon Jones Retiring after Stipe Miocic is Disservice to Tom Aspinall
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.