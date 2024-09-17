Jon Jones Retiring after Stipe Miocic is Disservice to Tom Aspinall
UFC 309 will finally see the highly-anticipated return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1, 1 NC UFC) when he fights Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 16.
Jones previously dominated light heavyweight between 2011-2020, making his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time.
Jones would eventually move up to heavyweight but did not fight during COVID. He would eventually return in March 2023 for the then-vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC). Jones only needed 2:04 of Round 1 to secure the guillotine choke, claiming the belt that once belonged to Francis Ngannou.
Jones and Miocic were scheduled to fight last November, but Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle in camp, postponing the fight and allowing Tom Aspinall to become the interim champion.
Although Jones-Miocic is scheduled to happen again, the biggest loser in this scenario is Aspinall. In the UFC, it is commonplace for the interim and undisputed champions to unify the belts. But, it appears to be headed in a non-promising direction.
Jones told Clocked 'N' Loaded in an exclusive interview released Sunday he feels ready to fight Miocic but is leaning toward calling it quits regardless of the outcome.
"I feel very great. I feel really, really good. 250 pounds lean and strong. It's gonna be the last time," Jones said. "Gonna be the last time, more than likely."
The argument that Jones can retire whenever he wants is justified, but when a champion who UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly stated is active (despite being injured and having fought once in four years), it is hard to justify Jones' case by not giving Aspinall the shot he has rightfully earned.
Aspinall released a video shortly after the announcement became official, reassuring the fans he will be ready at a moment's notice if the fight is canceled outright.
"The heavyweight title's on the line at long last. Finally, we are confirmed for it," Aspinall said. "Will be there to watch these two gentlemen go at it. I, of course, have told the UFC, if anybody gets injured or there's any other reason why nobody can make it to that fight, why one of them might pull out, I'm ready to go."
Aspinall added he is willing to go to the extreme to win the real belt if he has to, including turning back the clock to UFC events of yesteryear.
"If I need to, I'll fight both of them in the same night. No problem. Give me my undisputed title because, in my opinion, there should not be two champions in one weight division," Aspinall added. "I think that is silly. This is not what UFC is about. This is not what MMA is about. There's one guy, each weight division, and I believe it's me. So, I'll be fighting the winner [of Jones-Miocic]," Aspinall said.
It remains to be seen what happens with the future of the division, but for now, only time will tell.
