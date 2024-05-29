MMA Knockout

Former AEW Star Ethan Page Makes Shocking WWE NXT Debut, Attacks Trick Williams

Former AEW talent Ethan Page is now a member of the WWE NXT roster after attacking Trick Williams.

Ethan Page made a stunning appearance at the conclusion of WWE NXT, attacking Trick Williams.
Ex-AEW star Ethan Page has made his way to WWE NXT in shocking fashion.

The mystery surrounding who attacked members of the Meta-Four faction came to an end at the conclusion of the May 28th episode of NXT. The brand's main male champion Trick Williams was in the ring with Lash Legend when the lights went out. When the lights were back on, Page shoved Trick into Lash.

Page then proceeded to beat Trick down and revealed he was the one behind the attacks of Meta-Four.

Here is how the WWE NXT debut of Ethan Page played out:

"All Ego" made his exit from AEW earlier this month. His AEW and Ring of Honor profiles were removed, and many speculated where the Stoney Creek native would end up. It appears he is all about the WWE NXT brand, and he might be gunning for Trick Williams' championship.

It's another significant pick up from the wrestling free agent market, which has been red hot this year. We've seen reports of Giulia being on tap for a WWE run sometime this year. The company also signed Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who had been a dominant tag team in NJPW. Those two are now key members of The Bloodline.

Ethan Page was the second big surprise on the May 28th episode of WWE NXT, as TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared on the show earlier to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2024 on June 9th in Las Vegas.

