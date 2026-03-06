Former Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Leaves PFL, Return Back to UFC?

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou sent shockwaves throughout the MMA community Friday morning.

Sherdog's Mike Pendleton reported that Ngannou, having only fought once for PFL in a four-year span after a messy breakup with the UFC over a contract dispute in 2023, would no longer be part of PFL's plans just six months into CEO John Martin's tenure.

"The Professional Fighters League has made the decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou," PFL's statement read. "We have great respect for Francis as both an athlete and a person, and we wish him success in the next chapter of his combat sports career. The PFL remains focused on recruiting and signing the best athletes in the sport while continuing to deliver world-class competition for fans around the globe.”

Francis Ngannou Tests Free Agency

Francis Ngannou steps inside the PFL cage for a title fight against Renan Ferreira. | (via PFL MMA)

During Ngannou's MMA absence, he tried his hand at professional boxing, which turned out to be a lucrative play for him. Ngannou reportedly made a combined $30 million for fights against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, according to Sports Business Journal and Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick.

Ngannou opted not to re-sign with the UFC after he was vocal about long-term health benefits for fighters and using earned leverage as the promotion's heavyweight champion to become the biggest star in MMA.

UFC CEO Dana White has not held back about his feelings toward Ngannou over several years, as their relationship turned sour.

White recalled a story on the Flagrant Podcast about Ngannou allegedly becoming physical with White and CBO Hunter Campbell after being denied a performance bonus.

UFC CEO Dana White Recalls Francis Ngannou Incident

White (MMA Fighting) / Ngannou (Alamy)

"So then, when you’re an athlete that’s signed by the UFC, you get full access to the Performance Institute [in Las Vegas], you can eat there for free, everything’s free and do all this stuff," White recalled. "This guy was f***ing living there. And he had just fought and he comes up to my office, and he’s in the hallway or whatever hanging out, and I said, ‘Come on in, what’s going on?’ And he was pissed off that he didn’t get a $50,000 in his last fight, that he didn’t get the bonus of the night. And I said, 'Well, Francis you didn’t get it because this, that,' and he’s in my office and he’s arguing with me. And I’m like, 'This guy got this, this guy got that and this is why.' So the conversation’s over and I’m starting to leave, and he grabs me by my shirt and pushes me back in my office, and I said, ‘Dude, get your f***ing hands off me.’"

In a recent media scrum, White said there is a "much deeper story" regarding Ngannou which he has still yet to reveal.

Nonetheless, Ngannou is now a free agent and his next move has the MMA world buzzing with anticipation.