MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Free Live Stream Results & Highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Nascimento

Free live results & highlights for UFC St. Louis

Mathew Riddle

UFC

UFC St. Louis is a deceptively stacked card despite its low-stakes main event.

Fans will be pleased to see Derrick Lewis return, but the St. Louis undercard is the real breadwinner here if you're a fan of prospects and exciting fights, from the very earliest prelims with Veronica Hardy, Jake Hadley, Tabatha Ricci, Terrance McKinney, and Chase Hooper to the main card with Robelis Despaigne, Alex Caceres, Mateusz Rebecki, and Nursulton Ruziboev.

RELATED: UFC St. Louis Preview

MMAKnockout will be here to provide you with live results & highlights of UFC St. Louis. This space will go live on Saturday, May 11, at 4 pm ET.

UFC St. Louis Live Result: Lewis vs. Nascimento

JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy

Veronica Hardy def. JJ Aldrich via UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28x3)

Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson def. Jake Hadley via UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28x3)

Trey Waters vs. Billy Goff

Trey Waters def. Billy Goff via UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27x2, 29-28)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington

Tabatha Ricci def. Tecia Pennington via SPLIT DECISION (29-28x2,28-29)

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via KO (R1, Head Kick)

Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borschev

Chase Hooper def. Viacheslav Borschev via SUBMISSION (R2, D'Arce Choke)

ALSO READ: UFC’s Jon Jones Snubs Tom Aspinall, Welcomes ‘Biggest Fight in MMA History’ with Alex Pereira

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne via UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27x2, 30-26)

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

Sean Woodson def. Alex Caceres via UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28x2, 30-27)

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Diego Ferreira def. Mateusz Rebecki via TKO (R3, Ground & Pound)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg def. Alonzo Menifield via KO (R1, Left Hook)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev via UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Derrick Lewis def. Rodrigo Nascimento via TKO (R3, Ground & Pound)

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC and MMA

Published |Modified
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com