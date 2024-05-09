UFC Fight Night Free Live Stream Results & Highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Nascimento
UFC St. Louis is a deceptively stacked card despite its low-stakes main event.
Fans will be pleased to see Derrick Lewis return, but the St. Louis undercard is the real breadwinner here if you're a fan of prospects and exciting fights, from the very earliest prelims with Veronica Hardy, Jake Hadley, Tabatha Ricci, Terrance McKinney, and Chase Hooper to the main card with Robelis Despaigne, Alex Caceres, Mateusz Rebecki, and Nursulton Ruziboev.
MMAKnockout will be here to provide you with live results & highlights of UFC St. Louis. This space will go live on Saturday, May 11, at 4 pm ET.
UFC St. Louis Live Result: Lewis vs. Nascimento
JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy
Veronica Hardy def. JJ Aldrich via UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28x3)
Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson
Charles Johnson def. Jake Hadley via UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28x3)
Trey Waters vs. Billy Goff
Trey Waters def. Billy Goff via UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27x2, 29-28)
Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington
Tabatha Ricci def. Tecia Pennington via SPLIT DECISION (29-28x2,28-29)
Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via KO (R1, Head Kick)
Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borschev
Chase Hooper def. Viacheslav Borschev via SUBMISSION (R2, D'Arce Choke)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne
Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne via UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27x2, 30-26)
Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
Sean Woodson def. Alex Caceres via UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28x2, 30-27)
Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Diego Ferreira def. Mateusz Rebecki via TKO (R3, Ground & Pound)
Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
Carlos Ulberg def. Alonzo Menifield via KO (R1, Left Hook)
Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev via UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)
Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Derrick Lewis def. Rodrigo Nascimento via TKO (R3, Ground & Pound)
