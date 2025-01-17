Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement After 13 Years
Chris Weidman's UFC career was to bound to end sooner or later.
An undefeated champion in his heyday, recent years could have been kinder to Weidman, who's lost more than he's won with a 3-7 record since losing the title to Luke Rockhold in 2015. Weidman returned to winning ways last year, but not for long, as he was TKO'ed by Eryk Anders at UFC 310 in December.
Weidman: "I'm Hanging Up The Gloves In The UFC..."
More than a month removed from the loss, "The All-American" has decided to retire from the UFC, where he's spent the last 13 years of his life fighting.
Weidman announced his retirement on Friday on the UFC 311 weigh-in show.
"Since I decided to get into this sport since 2009, the goal was to be a UFC fighter. Then immediately the goal was to become a UFC world champion. 14 years later, I'm here and I'm here to tell you guys, I'm hanging up the gloves in the UFC," Weidman said.
"I am no longer going to be fighting for the organization. I've changed my life in so many ways and I'm just super appreciative, to everybody who got me here. I just want to thank the UFC for all the opportunities they given me. From the Fertitta Brothers to Dana White, to Hunter Campbell, Joe Silva, who's the matchmaker who brought me in into the UFC originally. Mick Maynard and all the staff from the UFC, they're all just like family. They're just amazing people...
"But, it's time to move on," Weidman added.
Some of Chris Weidman's greatest wins came over Kelvin Gastelum, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida - none greater than his upset-knockout of Anderson Silva in 2013, ending the UFC Middleweight Champion's 16-fight win streak in the promotion.
It is unknown at this time if Weidman, 40, plans on fighting elsewhere, whether that be the boxing ring or another promotion like the GFL, which has sought out many former UFC Champions that are getting up there in age.
