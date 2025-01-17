KSW Double-Champ Tries to Lure Newly-Released Patricio Pitbull Away from UFC

BOOM! 💥 A pinpoint straight left drops his opponent, and @SalahdineP finishes it with vicious ground-and-pound.



The champ retains at #KSW101! 🏆🔥



XTB #KSW101 | @RMCSportCombat & @CANALPLUS_SPORT & KSWTV pic.twitter.com/1s4A0xGucA