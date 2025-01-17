(Exclusive) Usman Nurmagomedov on Paul Hughes & PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series
Set to kick off the post-Bellator era at PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25, undefeated Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov spoke with MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré about his opponent Paul Hughes and the opportunity to headline a huge event in Dubai.
"I Will Maul This Guy"
Hughes signed with the PFL last year and scored an upset-win over former Bellator titleholder A.J. McKee at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giant in October. While he isn’t underestimating “Big News” by any means, Nurmagomedov is confident that he’ll dominate their fight in every aspect.
“You know, with A.J. McKee, [it] was like very close fight. But with me, I’m not A.J. McKee. I’m different. If he wants to strike, I can strike with him. If you want to grapple, I can grapple. Wrestle, judo, Muay Thai, doesn’t matter. Any discipline, I can compete with him and I can beat him there. Because you know – Not I can, I will beat him there. And I will maul this guy all five rounds. It’s not gonna even be a close fight.”
Recent comments from Usman’s cousin and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov about the quality of Irish MMA compared to Dagestan drew a response from Hughes, but Usman himself is happy to just focus on the task at hand.
“No, no, no," Nurmagomedov responded when asked if he paid any attention to Hughes' words. "Their job, other guys, their job talking. My job is doing, now. We’re different.”
PFL/Bellator Merger & Headlining In Dubai
The last couple years have seen the Middle East grow into a major combat sports hub, and after the PFL made multiple trips to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for major events last year Nurmagomedov is thrilled to headline the promotion’s first trip to Dubai, UAE on January 25.
“For me, this is [a] big honor to be [the] main event in Dubai. First event this year, and this event in Dubai, this is for me a very big honor. I’m very happy, and in Dubai – I love Dubai. After Dagestan, this is my number one [place] in the world. I always love to go back [to] Dubai, stay there. They have amazing people, very good place. I love it. I’m really happy to be one of the people opening the first card in Dubai. Inshallah, help me a lot, I’m gonna be in a good fight and start the year off very well.”
“For me, everything is going smooth when it comes to the merger of PFL and Bellator. I’m staying busy, that’s all I need. And also very happy that they’re developing new talents, they’re doing the Middle East, that region, and obviously that’s gonna mean a lot of new fighters will come out, a lot of new talent will come from those regions, which is really great and I’m welcoming that.”
Not Looking Past "Big News"
Nurmagomedov is still just 26 years old and figures to be a major star for the PFL now that the promotion has fully absorbed Bellator’s roster, but for the moment the undefeated lightweight isn’t looking beyond his headlining title fight with Hughes.
“I’m focused on this fight. I don’t like to look at beyond, and I just focus on 25th of January. After that, we will see what’s gonna happen. I don’t like make some plans before [a fight]. It makes you not stress, you can enjoy life. When you’re doing some plans and this [doesn't] happen, it takes your energy…Of course, ambition is not bad. Ambition is ambition. But, you have to be a realist, you have to be the realist and watch your life [realistically].”
“My fans have to understand, this guy is not my level. And when the cage closes, I will smash this guy all five rounds. Only this. About other things, he can talk, he can say whatever he wants. But 25th of January...Take your energy for the fight. We will see.”
Road to Dubai Champions Series takes place at Coca-Cola Arena on January 25, and fans in the United States will be able to watch Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes and the rest of the PFL's year-opening card exclusively on Max.
