Former UFC Champion TJ Dillashaw Puts Return Rumors to Rest: "I'm F****** Done"
TJ Dillashaw didn't fight as long as he wanted to.
Settling Into Retirement
It's been nearly two years since the two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion retired from MMA, but the difficult decision was hardly made on Dillashaw's terms, as injuries have taken a toll on his body. Dillashaw fought with an injured shoulder in his last fight, dislocating it in a TKO loss to then-champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.
After multiple surgeries done on his shoulder, leaving doctors doubtful that he'll fight again, Dillashaw has been getting back in shape while in retirement - leaving many fans to wonder if the former champ would ever fight again.
Dillashaw Says He's 'F****** Done'
A pro fighter since 2010, Dillashaw's latest comments may put a potential return to rest as he comes to grips with his retirement from MMA.
"It's exciting and sad at the same time, to be honest," Dillashaw said on 'The Jaxxon Podcast', regarding new stars like Diego Lopes succeeding the past generation of fighters. "Because bro, it's like I'm f****** done. You know what I mean? I was just forced outta the sport. It sucks, 'cause I feel like I had so much more to give still."
"It's exciting. Absolutely, it's cool," Dillashaw said of the respect 'old school' fighters get. "I'm talking about myself. The way that I look at it."
Dillashaw's Rise And Fall
TJ Dillashaw first touched UFC gold back in 2014 with an upset knockout of bantamweight champion Renan Barao, who was 32-1 at the time. The Californian defended his title twice before losing to heated rival Dominick Cruz and fought his way back to the title with a win over Cody Garbrandt in 2017.
Dillashaw's time at the top didn't last for too long, however, testing positive for banned substance recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) after his flyweight loss to Henry Cejudo in 2019, resulting in a two-year suspension from the sport. Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen in his return before his final fight came against Aljamain Sterling and a series of surgeries thereafter.
Fighting doesn't last forever, but in TJ Dillashaw's case, he wishes his career didn't have to end so soon.
