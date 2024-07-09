UFC 305 News: Top Heavyweight Lights Up Fans for "Telling Me How to Fight"
One of the most popular fighters in the UFC’s heavyweight division is tired of hearing fans try to tell him how to do his job.
UFC 305 Gets Major Title Eliminator Fight
Tai Tuivasa Lights Up Fans Before UFC 305
Ranked at #10 in the UFC heavyweight division, Tai Tuivasa is currently on the most difficult run of his career after an impressive five-fight knockout streak led into a four-fight stretch where he's been finished in all four of those outings.
Now set to try and snap his losing run at UFC 305 against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, “Bam Bam” recently went off on what he feels is a significant portion of the UFC fan base that has tried to provide advice on how he should adjust his fighting style.
Tuivasa called out “90%” of the fans in his comments but specifically directed his attention at one particular Instagram user that tagged the UFC heavyweight in a video seemingly meant to mock his striking skills.
"The Last Stylebender" Also Looks to Silence Critics in Perth
“Bam Bam” will be looking to snap his losing run and silence his critics at UFC 305, and Israel Adesanya will also be on the hunt for some redemption in the card’s main event when he tries to claim the UFC middleweight belt for a third time in a matchup with Dricus Du Plessis.
Fans last saw Adesanya step into the cage at UFC 293 last year when Sean Strickland shockingly upset the defending champion to claim middleweight gold, however Strickland came up short in his first title defense when Du Plessis won a razor-close split decision at UFC 297.
“The Last Stylebender” and Du Plessis already have plenty of bad blood thanks to their viral face off in the cage at UFC 290, and fans can look forward to seeing those two men settle things and also find out if Tuivasa can avoid a fifth-straight loss when UFC 305 takes place in Perth, Australia on August 17.
Israel Adesanya & Dricus Du Plessis First Heated Face-off Ahead of UFC 305
Read More MMA & WWE News
• UFC Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Preview, Best Fights & Full Card
• WWE Raw Results: 'Mami' is Back, Rhea Ripley Chases Liv Morgan Out of Ottawa
• Rhea Ripley Returns from Injury on WWE Monday Night Raw, Confronts Dominik Mysterio
• Alex Pereira's Kickboxing Rival Eyes UFC Trilogy Grudge Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.