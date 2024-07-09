UFC 305 News: Top Heavyweight Lights Up Fans for "Telling Me How to Fight"

THIS IS 90% OF THE C.NTS IN MY COMMENTS AND DMS TELLING ME HOW TO FIGHT 🤦🏽 I FIGHT THE TOP FIGHTERS IN THE WORLD UNLESS YOU ARE ONE OF THEM OR HAVE DONE IT BEFORE. KEEP YOUR OPINIONS TO YOUR SELF 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️🤦🏽🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/O74CFVvBZN