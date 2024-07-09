Alex Pereira's Kickboxing Rival Eyes UFC Trilogy Grudge Fight
GLORY kickboxers bringing their rivalries into the UFC is becoming a bit of a theme.
In his 40-fight kickboxing career, Alex Pereira only lost seven times. The last man to defeat Pereira was Artem Vakhitov, who defended his light heavyweight title five times before Pereira took it off his hands in 2016. He'd avenge his loss in 2021, defeating Pereira in an extremely tight decision.
During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Vakhitov critiqued Pereira's run in the UFC and remarked that he'd beat him again if they had their trilogy in MMA:
"He [Pereira] got caught [against Adesanya] because he leaves a lot of openings for people who know what they are doing," Vakhitov said. "... I have beaten him before in pure striking competition, and I am sure I'll do it again if we can get our trilogy match in the UFC."
Alex Pereira Responds to Artem Vakhitov
On July 8, Pereira replied to Vakhitov's remarks in the form of a comment on an Instagram post. He discredited the GLORY loss before remarking that Vakhitov seemed "a little lost":
"Hey Brother... Be careful with the people who are giving you an idea to do that, the same person who mentored you tried with me too but I didn't because I'm not dumb..." Pereira wrote. "Everyone knows that when they gave you the victory it's because I already had a conversation with GLORY that would be my last fight in the organization and they didn't want me to leave with the belt!
"You seem a little lost and I'm pretty sure you're without an entrepreneur, because to expose yourself that way is what I think!"
Has Artem Vakhitov Fought in MMA?
MMA fighters don't have their professional debuts against reigning UFC champions. Fortunately for Vakhitov, he has some experience. Vakhitov has a 2-1 record, most recently fighting on February 24 at Naiza FC. His loss is a TKO by doctor stoppage when he injured his arm defending a takedown in his first fight, see the clip below:
