Heavyweight legend reportedly open to making shocking UFC return
It appears a former UFC Heavyweight Champion could make a highly-anticipated return to the division he once ruled.
But a lot will have to happen for this to become a reality although there’s a glimmer of hope UFC fans see one of their favorites return to the octagon.
Is Francis Ngannou Coming Back To UFC Possible?
Of course, it’s none other than Francis Ngannou (18-3 MMA). Ngannou parted ways with the UFC in the spring of 2023 as he sat out for over a year in the midst of failed negotiations to restructure his contract.
Ngannou held the title from 2021 until he left the promotion two years later on a rather sour note about his worth to MMA after a would-be mega fight with Jon Jones fell apart.
Ngannou walked away as the then-lineal champion, and now, according to his head coach Eric Nicksick, he wants to see “The Predator” make another run at regaining the belt.
“Enough time has passed, I would love to see them mend these fences and get back to competing in the UFC,” Nicksick told Home of Fight.
Nicksick said the biggest logistical hurdle is the two parties, meaning Ngannou and the promotion, making amends. Once the bridge is crossed, it should be business as usual.
“100% [Francis would be open to return to the UFC],” Nicksick added. “I think it's more about business than it is about ego. At least it is from Francis' side.”’
Either way, Nicksick says Ngannou, fresh off a return to MMA last October in the midst of a boxing stint with fights against heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, is eager to go back to his roots.
Could Jones Stick Around For Ngannou?
“Now where does his motivations come from? It's not about money, it's about competition,” Nicksick said. “And the best competition is in the UFC.”
If Ngannou were to compete in the Octagon again, his options are lucrative. The two biggest appear to be Jones or Tom Aspinall, pending a sudden shift at heavyweight.
For now, it remains to be seen whether Dana White, Hunter Campbell, or other UFC brass act accordingly.
