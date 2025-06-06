UFC 316 ceremonial weigh-ins & final Merab vs. O'Malley face off live stream
With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC 316 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down today in Newark, NJ
The event is headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between Sean O’Malley and UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili, who took the title from O’Malley via unanimous decision when the two men headlined UFC 306 last September.
The co-main event is also a bantamweight title fight that features two-time titleholder Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison. Peña reclaimed the vacant 135 lbs. belt with a split decision against Raquel Pennington sat UFC 307, but she enters the night as a sizeable underdog to the former PFL star and Olympic gold medalist.
UFC 316 Fighter Face Offs Live Stream
The UFC 316 main card also boasts a rescheduled middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer that was originally scheduled for Mexico City earlier this year, and Mario Bautista will welcome Patchy Mix to the UFC in a pivotal bantamweight contest.
Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland will kick off the main card with their welterweight bout, and the featured prelim between Bruno Silva and Joshua Van caps off the eight-fight preliminary portion of the event before the PPV action kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC 316 are set to take place at 5:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2.
