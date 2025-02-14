Francis Ngannou says Dana White is only thing stopping Jon Jones fight
Francis Ngannou knows what's stopping a fight between him and Jon Jones: Dana White.
Jones vs. Ngannou: The Greatest Fight That Never Happened
When he's asked, White has always said the one fight he could not get made during his time as UFC CEO was Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko. The heavyweight behemoths drew a ton of interest a decade ago, just as Ngannou and Jones do now - unfortunately for them, the world's best heavyweights fight a promotion apart.
Ngannou left the UFC in 2023, later signing with the PFL, where he reigns as their heavyweight champion and secured paydays in the boxing world as well against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
Meanwhile, Jones stayed in his longtime home of the Octagon, picking up his 22nd UFC win and first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
In 2025, a fight between Ngannou and Jones looks bleak and not likely to happen. But, if we've learned anything about boxing's Turki Alalshikh, it's that you never say never when it comes to booking the biggest and best fights - the Saudi Arabian adviser doing just that for the sport.
Ngannou On The Reality Of Fighting Jon Jones
With Alalshikh's growing involvement in UFC and combat sports, Ngannou was asked his thoughts on the potential of the Jon Jones fight. Apparently, it's not Alalshikh who Ngannou is concerned about.
"I think it's something that could potentially happen," Ngannou told Sportsbook Review. "If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that's a massive obstacle. Personally, I don't care. I'm doing well. I'm doing my stuff at my pace. I don't care. That won't change my sleep for me."
"[Finishing my career without fighting Jon Jones] would be okay. I have tried to fight Jon Jones for four years since I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in 2020. I've been trying to fight Jon Jones and then they were holding it out like a trap until the moment that I was about to leave, and then they said ‘Okay, here’s the Jon Jones fight.’ But it was bait. I felt they were very tricky. "
Jones Isn't The Only Superfight Out There
Ngannou continued, admitting his hope to fight Jon Jones has died down over time, but says 'there's still big fights out there' even if it's outside the premier doors of the UFC Octagon - like Deontay Wilder.
"How big was my fight against Tyson Fury?" Ngannou continued. "How big do you think a second 'Battle of the Baddest' will be? Turki Alalshikh doesn't need Dana White to do a massive fight. He needs Dana White for the Ngannou-Jon Jones fight, but he doesn't need Dana White. He now has control over the boxing promotion. There's so many options out there..."
Francis Ngannou last fought in October, when he TKO'd PFL Heavyweight Champion Renan Ferreira in his MMA return.
