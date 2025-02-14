Merab Dvalishvili trolls UFC star Sean O’Malley with hilarious Valentine’s Day post
Merab Dvalishvili is sending Sean O'Malley some kisses this Valentine's Day.
Dvalishvili Embarassed O'Malley The Last Time Out
This time last year, O'Malley was bantamweight champion and Dvalishvili the #1 contender, their roles reversed after a title fight at UFC 306. Dvalishvili shut down the striker with 6 takedowns, racking up 10 minutes of control time on the ground for the unanimous decision victory.
It might not have been 'Fight of the Night' worthy, but Dvalishvili had his fun with O'Malley, taunting and kissing "Suga" on the back of his neck at one point... repeatedly.
Dvalishvili Sends O'Malley Valentine's Day Message
A rematch between the two potentially in store for 2025 seeing as though there's no clear-cut #1 contender, Dvalishvili has trolled his former and more than likely future foe with a little jab on Valentine's Day below.
Dvalishvili is called "The Machine" for his high-octane style in the Octagon, outlasting his opponents in the Octagon with his grappling, footwork, and cardio. Though, it's quickly become apparent that the Georgian is also a social media machine, poking fun at O'Malley and the rest of the bantamweight division he now looks down on as champion.
Following his rather one-sided win over Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili returned in four months time to defend his belt against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, defeating him by unanimous decision at UFC 311.
