Lionel Messi in the boxing ring? WWE's Logan Paul dismisses Conor McGregor fight for fight with soccer legend
Logan Paul fighting former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match is likely never happening, despite the pair being linked to a potential encounter in India last month.
Nevertheless, Paul has let a McGregor fight subside and is now apparently focused on other challengers.
“Brother, you copied us,” Paul said on Instagram “Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it and then we got sued. Hold on, wait, what? This ain’t justice. So we countersued, obviously."
Logan Paul Challenges Messi
Paul challenged soccer icon Lionel Messi for an apparent portrayal idea stemming from the Paul brothers' "PRIME" drink, which Paul wants validity from by ending a lawsuit between the pair.
“If you can’t beat the best, you gotta be the best," Paul added. "But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment?"
Paul then made a proposal – instead of letting a court decide, do it the old-fashioned way.
“All jokes aside, I will consider dropping this if Logan Paul vs Messi 2025," Paul declared. "I’ll see you in the ring.”
Messi has yet to respond to Paul, as the verbal offer is exactly that, an offer. Whether Messi has any semblance of combat sports training is unclear, much less the feasability of booking the fight as an exhibition.
For now, Paul remains a WWE heel, which is the way he likes it.
“I get it, I would hate me too,” Paul said during Raw. “I don’t ‘respect the process.’ I’ve never ‘fallen in line’ or ‘waited my turn,’ but you know what must really keep you up at night? I’ve been so good at this."
Logan Paul Stands Firm With WWE
Paul all but shut down a possibility of a boxing comeback, barring a 180-degree switch.
“And now? I’m dedicating my life to this: no more side hustle, no more bulls***. 100 percent WWE Superstar. This is the beginning of the era of Logan Paul.”
