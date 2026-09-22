Gable Steveson Gets Critical UFC Reality Check After 12-Second Upset Loss

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier was visibly livid when discussing heavyweight Sean Sharaf’s devastating 12-second TKO win over Gable Steveson this past Saturday at UFC 331.

Steveson was accompanied by fellow former two-division titleholder Jon Jones during camp and made an otherwise rare maneuver to skip the formality of seeing UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer read off Sharaf’s name as the rightful winner.

Despite their rivalry ending over a decade ago, Cormier threw an arguable verbal jab at Jones for how he handled Steveson’s Octagon exit. In a nutshell, Cormier admitted he wasn't pleased with the aftermath, sending a stern warning while leaving no stone unturned.

Daniel Cormier Rips Gable Steveson After UFC 331

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

"You let that man get his hand raised, and you stand there no matter how you feel,” Cormier said of Steveson.

Daniel Cormier criticized "ungrateful loser" Gable Steveson for leaving the cage after his loss:



"You let that man get his hand raised, and you stand there no matter how you feel.



You cannot be a great winner, but then an ungrateful loser." 😬 #UFC331

pic.twitter.com/LBuVdaAaGO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 20, 2026

Jones, however, saw the now-viral moment differently.

I’ve seen some reports on line and I really wanted to clear the air. It was my decision to take Gable straight to the back after the fight. Honestly it was the first time in this situation for me and my instant reaction was to get my friend to the back to make sure he was ok.… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) September 21, 2026

”I’ve seen some reports on line and I really wanted to clear the air. It was my decision to take Gable straight to the back after the fight,” Jones tweeted. “Honestly it was the first time in this situation for me and my instant reaction was to get my friend to the back to make sure he was ok.”

Even with the shocking nature of the way the fight ended, Jones said he still trusts his student to get back on track.

Jon Jones Defends Gable Steveson Post-UFC Setback

(Instagram)

“Gable’s work ethic and will to win is there and I stand by him and believe he will go on to be one of the best heavyweights in the UFC,” Jones added. “He will be back I’m sure of it.”

Cormier, however, doesn’t find a potential Steveson bounce-back spot that easily. In his words, the 12-second KO loss was more than a loss. It was a humbling reality check.

“I think Gable made some mistakes in there,” Cormier said after UFC 331. “You’re a 4-0 fighter. Wrestle. You have to. Also, you stand there and you take your licks whenever you lose. You let that man get his hand raised and you stand there no matter how you feel.”

While UFC color commentator Joe Rogan didn’t react as sternly as Cormier did about Steveson, he was honest about what he saw up close and went on to discuss the immediate next steps for the ex-Minnesota collegiate wrestling star.

“I think the odds and the hype got to his head and he felt he couldn’t be beaten,” Rogan said of Steveson. “He stood there flat-footed and Sean just uncorked a picture-perfect left hook. He dipped and then hooked and caught him on the chin. The chin, the head snaps back. Out cold.

Sean Sharaf (blue gloves) fights Gable Steveson (red gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was one of the greatest storybook, Cinderella stories. It has to be, without a doubt, the biggest odds ever.”

Now, Steveson’s next move remains to be seen.