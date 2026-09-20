Dana White Sums Up UFC 331 With 2 Perfect Words

UFC CEO Dana White didn't mince words when discussing UFC 331 Saturday night, addressing assembled media following a 12-fight card in Los Angeles, CA, capped by Joshua Van's unanimous decision win in his flyweight main event title rematch vs. Alexandre Pantoja

White and the UFC hadn't returned to Los Angeles in over eight years, an era when MMA was in a very different place than it is today.

The UFC was still on pay-per-view, though it dipped its toes into the streaming model shortly thereafter with ESPN and ESPN+. By the time UFC 227 rolled around, the flyweight cracks were beginning to show themselves following Demetrious Johnson's infamous trade to ONE Championship for ex-welterweight Ben Askren.

Over eight years later, the UFC maintained and rebuilt its flyweight division, a division White admitted during his post-fight presser couldn't be in a more productive spot.

Why UFC Kept Flyweight

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Van looks on before his flyweight title bout against Alexandre Pantoja (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White credited matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby with the promotion's eventual resurgence, noting that the Van-Pantoja rivalry should be viewed as one of its best.

White said he didn't have an opponent in mind for Van, who has since successfully defended his title twice after beating Pantoja at UFC 323 last December in Las Vegas.

"Whoever we decide [Van to fight], we're gonna be excited," White said, after being initially asked about a possible Van-Manel Kape title fight."

Nonetheless, though, White said he couldn't be more impressed with Van, dubbing him simply "exciting."

White was not entertaining options for Pantoja fresh off consecutive losses, but did reiterate that the fight was closer and more technically sound than the judges may have otherwise indicated.

UFC 331 Had One of MMA's Greatest Upsets

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sean Sharaf (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gable Steveson (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Away from the main event, White called the entire card "holy s***," especially when it came to Gable Steveson's 12-second upset KO loss to Sean Sharaf in Steveson's second UFC fight and fifth overall MMA fight.

"Anything can happen," White said of that fight.

As for the UFC's relationship with California, White said it's a key business pillar, but also re-emphasized the need to prioritize cities that don't normally host fights.

UFC's Future California Plans

(Zuffa LLC)

"I don't know when, but soon," White said of a California return with a smile. "I haven't even left yet."

White said the crowd, initially restless, picked up the energy after Steveson's upset, keeping the night on a steady upward trend.

Overall, though, White said, in a nutshell, he was pleased with the night of action from top to bottom.