How to stream RIZIN 51: start time & full card for Souza vs. Horie tonight
RIZIN returns this weekend for a double-championship headliner. Fans of MMA and UFC especially in the West should consider tuning in for this 18-fight mega event, set to kick off late Saturday night.
Japanese promotion RIZIN brings MMA to the boxing ring at the IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Topping the bill is lightweight champion Robert de Souza making his fourth defense against Toshinori Horie. The co-main features reigning featherweight champion Razhabali Shaydullaev defending his belt against Viktor Kolesnik.
Those unfamiliar with the names might be enticed by the rules. RIZIN allows kicks and knees to downed opponents. Yes, this means soccer kicks to the face. Every event is guaranteed violence, and the boxing ring means no stalling against the fence. We're not even mentioning the flashy opening ceremonies and fighter walkouts.
49-year-old MMA legend enters boxing debut 44 pounds heavier than ex-world champ
Interested? Here's what you need to know to watch RIZIN 51 tonight...
When does RIZIN 51 start?
RIZIN 51 starts at 9 PM ET, on Saturday, September 27. The 18-fight card features 14 three-round fights, and four two-round fights, so the pacing will either be quick, or the event will go long into the night.
Who's fighting at RIZIN 51?
- (c) Roberto de Souza vs. Yoshinori Horie; light title
- Razhabali Shaydullaev vs. Viktor Kolesnik; feather title
- Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Alibek Gadzhammatov; fly
- Yuki Motoya vs. Makoto Shinryu; fly
- Yuki Ito vs. Erson Yamamoto; fly
- Marek Samociuk vs. Alexander Soldatkin; heavy
- Soko Sato vs. Danny Sabatello; bantam
- Genji Umeno vs. Ryusei Ashizawa; bantam
- Ryo Takagi vs. Kisa Miyake; feather
- Yusuke Yachi vs. Kai Bilal Haga; light
- Hiroaki Suzuki vs. Yuele Huang; feather
- Daichi Tomizawa vs. Joe Hiramoto; fly
- Kosuke Kindaichi vs. Thaitou Bambilor; 220 lbs
- Tetsuya Yamato vs. Takahiro Okuyama; feather
- Shogo Ota vs. Kosuke Sugimura; light
- Mahiro Yamaki vs. Kuushi Ishizaka; bantam
- Shuto Sato vs. Daisuke Kobayashi; fly
- Yuhei vs. Jin Wakita; feather
Where can I stream RIZIN 51?
Eager fans can purchase and stream RIZIN 51 from the official RIZIN website, for $19.99.
