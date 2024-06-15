How to Watch Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen Boxing Match This Weekend
Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen in the boxing ring should be a high-profile trilogy fight between two MMA legends, but it's flying under the radar.
The event has received very little promotion outside of Brazil. As such, fight fans are hard-pressed to find event information, start times, and streaming locations. Since this event is primarily to commemorate Silva's legendary career as a Brazilian fighter, it makes sense. Still, for those looking to witness a final showdown between two MMA legends, it's not great.
MMAKO has you covered.
How to Watch Sonnen vs. Silva 3: Channel, Time, Date & Location
(via Spaten, subject to change)
The fight will be broadcast on Globo (Portuguese), SporTV (Portuguese), and Combate (Portuguese) on June 15.
At publishing time, US and European broadcast locations haven't been announced. Fight fans would do best to use a VPN to access Globo, SporTV, or Combate to watch the fight this weekend.
- Start Time: 8:00pm ET
- Date: Saturday, June 15
- Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Spaten Fight Night: Sonnen vs. Silva 3 Fight Card
- Esquiva Falcao vs. Hebert Conceicao; Brazilian SMW Title
- Beatriz Mesquita vs. Jorgina Ramos
- Kalyl Silva vs. Paulo Roberto
- Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.