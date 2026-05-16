How to Watch MVP MMA 1: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Start Time, Stream, Fight Card
The inaugural event for MVP MMA finally takes place tonight, and MMAKO is bringing you all the details for how to watch the card.
The MVP MMA 1 main event is the fight that the entire event was built around, as UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey and fellow women’s MMA legend Gina Carano both end their respective retirements to square off in a featherweight matchup.
The co-main event also includes two very recognizable names for hardcore MMA fans, as former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz returns to MMA for the first time since 2022 to meet fellow UFC veteran Mike Perry, who has become a major star for Bareknuckle Fighting Championship since leaving the world's leading MMA promotion.
Who is Fighting at MVP MMA 1?
The main card for MVP MMA 1 also includes two former UFC heavyweight champions, with Francis Ngannou set to meet Philipe Lins and Junior dos Santos scheduled to square off with Robelis Despaigne.
The five-fight main card is rounded out by a lightweight matchup between Kenny Cross and former two-division KSW titleholder Salahdine Parnasse, who is competing in an MMA bout outside of KSW for the first time since 2017.
The prelims will also showcase some exciting matchups and notable names, including former Bellator Welterweight Champion Jason Jackson and former ONE Championship titleholder Adriano Moraes. Aline Pereira, younger sister of UFC star Alex Pereira, also returns to MMA following a successful run with Karate Combat.
When Does MVP MMA 1 Start?
The first prelim fight for MVP MMA 1 is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT), and the five-fight main card will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).
Where to Watch MVP MMA 1?
All six of the prelim matchups will be available to watch via YouTube, and the main card will air live on Netflix as the streaming platform’s first-ever MMA event.
MVP MMA 1 Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, Netflix)
Main Event: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
Co-Main Event: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry
Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins
Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross
Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne
MVP MMA 1 Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:00 p.m. ET)
Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian
Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta
Jason Jackson vs. Albert Morales
Aline Perira vs. Jade Masson-Wong
Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.