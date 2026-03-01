Alex Pereira's Latest Move To Heavyweight Could Result In UFC History By End of 2026

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is betting on himself once again.

Despite regaining the belt that was once his last October with a KO/TKO stoppage of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Pereira opted to vacate the title in an official announcement from UFC CEO Dana White last Friday.

While former champion Jiří Prochazka will now fight Carlos Ulberg in Miami, headlining UFC 327 in April, Pereira's move to heavyweight could signal a fight between former two-division champion Jon Jones or current UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, should his eye heal 100 percent.

Jones revealed in a short, now-viral video circulating Sunday morning that he intends to fight at the UFC White House event in Washington, D.C., on June 14.

Will Jon Jones Headline UFC White House Event?

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

🚨 Jon Jones reveals he's in talks to fight on the UFC White House card 👀



"I'm in negotiations with the UFC about this White House [fight] as well. I'm a very proud American, and I cannot wait to represent one more time." pic.twitter.com/5dySHjvDc4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 1, 2026

"I'm in negotiations with the UFC about this White House [fight] as well," Jones said. "I'm a very proud American, and I cannot wait to represent one more time."

According to Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani, the direction the UFC wants to go in is, in fact, making the Jones-Pereira fight a reality. It is unclear if a title of some kind would be at stake.

"He doesn’t mention an opponent but fight would be versus Alex Pereira," Helwani wrote. "It’s without a doubt the best option. Not done, though. Let’s see if they can get this done.

Pereira would have the opportunity to make UFC history should he fight for a heavyweight title. Having already won the middleweight and light heavyweight titles, a heavyweight title victory would make the former kickboxer the first-ever three-weight UFC world champion.

Notable fighters, including Conor McGregor, B.J. Penn, and Amanda Nunes, to name a few, have won titles in at least two divisions. But for Pereira's legacy, it's arguably undeniable that if he wins the heavyweight strap, he'd couldn't be viewed as anything other than one of the best to ever do it as a one-of-one champion.

The trifecta, if you will.

Alex Pereira Chases UFC History

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

Pereira is not just taking a risk. He's doing so because he feels he can, and he knows that he has given the UFC a lot of support over the years with headlining several high-profile main events, while also delivering viral moments that are replayed over and over again.

Therefore, should he get the biggest fight of his career, it's the UFC's way of saying that it is willing to work with him because of what he has done for the promotion.

Unpopular or not, it could be considered sport-altering when all is set and done. But only time will tell.