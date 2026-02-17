UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey Unretires to Face MMA Legend in Netflix Superfight

Women’s MMA legends Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey are both coming out of retirement for the most unexpected superfight of the year.

Now more than nine years removed from her last UFC fight, speculation about a combat sports return for Rousey kicked off late last year when rumors emerged that she was in talks to face boxing star Katie Taylor at some point in 2026.

Rather than step into the boxing ring for the first time, Rousey will now get the chance to rebound from the back-to-back losses that closed out her UFC career when she takes on women’s MMA pioneer Carano.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Headlines First Netflix MMA Card

According to the report from Ariel Helwani, Rousey vs. Carano will take place on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

The fight will air live on Netflix and headline the streaming service’s first-ever MMA card after Netflix has previously found significant success airing exclusive boxing shows. The event will also be organized by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, with more fights to be announced in the next few weeks.

Ronda Rousey fights against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rousey competed exclusively at bantamweight during her UFC career, but the 39-year-old will move up to featherweight for the first time since 2011 when she meets Carano in what will be a five-round affair in a hexagonal cage.

Carano Hasn't Fought Since 2009, Rousey Since 2016

A bronze medalist in judo at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Rousey transitioned to MMA in 2011 and claimed the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title the following year.

Ronda Rousey reacts following her TKO defeat against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rousey’s success encouraged UFC CEO Dana White to change his stance on women fighting in the UFC when the promotion purchased Strikeforce, and she successfully defended her women’s bantamweight belt as the division’s inaugural champion when she defeated Liz Carmouche via first-round armbar at UFC 157.

“Rowdy” went on to defend her belt six times before being knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 293, and she was stopped in just 48 seconds when she returned a year later to challenge fellow UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.

Gina Carano and Cris Cyborg. | (Zuffa LLC)

Carano unfortunately missed out on the chance to fight in the UFC, but the 43-year-old is recognized by most fans as the first real female star in MMA history. “Convinction” compiled a 7-0 record from 2006 to 2008, and in 2009 she was stopped by future UFC titleholder Cris Cyborg in the first round of a fight for the vacant Strikeforce women’s featherweight title.

