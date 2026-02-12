Ex-UFC Superstar Promises MMA Fans "I'll See You Soon" in Cryptic Return Tease

Former UFC star Nate Diaz seems to have his attention squarely fixed on the upcoming “BMF” title bout scheduled to headline UFC 326.

After the UFC opened its 2026 schedule and new Paramount deal last month when UFC 324 and UFC 325 took place on back-to-back weekends, the promotion’s next numbered event is scheduled to go down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 7.

The card’s headlining attraction is a highly-anticipated rematch between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, who will attempt to defend the “BMF” title for the second time after he defeated Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 318.

Nate Diaz Cites "Unfinished Business" Ahead Of "BMF" Title Fight

Diaz came up short in the inaugural “BMF” title bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, and this week the former UFC star appeared to tease some sort of a comeback while reminding fans that he was the one who originally came up with the idea for a “BMF” belt.

Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it. I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights I got unfinished business and I plan on going and taking what’s mine asap 1st to ever start a division and the dopest… pic.twitter.com/DbiYibmqb6 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2026

“Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it. I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights I got unfinished business and I plan on going and taking what’s mine asap 1st to ever start a division and the dopest one at that Your welcome mother****ers I’ll see you soon I’m coming”

The “BMF” bout between Diaz and Masvidal initially looked like it might be a one-off attraction for the UFC before the promotion revived the belt for UFC 291, where Gaethje won the vacant strap by knocking out Poirier in a rematch of their 2018 meeting.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Fan Favorite Fought Out His UFC Contract In 2022

A long-rumored matchup with Poirier seems to be off the table given that “The Diamond” retired after fighting Holloway at UFC 318, but Diaz’s post certainly seems to imply that the 40-year-old is eager for some sort of combat sports return.

The lightweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 5, Diaz challenged Benson Henderson for the UFC’s 155 lbs. title in 2012 and lost a unanimous decision. Failure to win undisputed UFC gold did nothing to dull his status as a fan favorite, and Diaz’s stardom reached new heights in 2016 with his two fights against Conor McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal (red gloves) and Nate Diaz (blue gloves) react after their fight during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. | Sarah Stier-Imagn Images

Diaz closed out his UFC career by submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 before coming up short against Jake Paul the following year in his professional boxing debut. The 40-year-old last competed in the summer of 2024, when he took a majority decision over Masvidal to avenge his previous loss to “Gamebred” at UFC 244.

