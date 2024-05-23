Huge Update on WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar's Contract Status as Expiration Looms
The contract status of one member of the WWE Monday Night Raw brand has been a topic of discussion, and there is an update.
WWE veteran Natalya has been with the top wrestling company since her developmental days in 2007. She made her main roster debut in 2008 and has developed into a surefire WWE Hall of Famer down the road. Reports over the years have claimed that Natalya has been lauded by WWE for her professionalism and is valued by the company, but the 41-year-old is nearing the end of her current deal.
Will she be sticking around with the promotion she has called home for over 15 years?
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2026 ANNOUNCED AS TWO-NIGHT EVENT, WILL BE HELD IN MINNEAPOLIS
Natalya and WWE Reportedly in Talks for Contract Extension
Fightful reports that WWE has reached out to Natalya in hopes of getting a new deal done. Not many are likely to find the news surprising given that Natalya has been crucial in helping developmental talent through her appearances and matches on the WWE NXT brand. While Natalya remains a member of the WWE Raw brand, Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has sent several main roster talents to NXT due to the experience factor.
Natalya has been feuding with Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler on NXT, but she may have to find a new rival if she continues making appearances on the show. During this past Tuesday's episode, Natalya and Karmen Petrovic defeated Vice and Baszler in a tag team match. After the match, Vice attacked Shayna and the two ended up brawling to close the show.
SON OF WWE, WCW, AND AEW LEGEND STING IS REPORTEDLY TRAINING TO BECOME A WRESTLER
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.