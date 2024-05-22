Son of WWE, WCW, and AEW Legend Sting is Reportedly Training to Become a Wrestler
The son of an "The Icon" has reportedly begun training as a professional wrestler.
Sting, a recently retired legend of the wrestling business, worked his final match at AEW Revolution 2024 back in March. Not only did the sons of Sting, Steven and Garrett Borden, don their father's old school attires, they also participated in the retirement match early on. Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to send the WWE Hall of Famer off on a happy note.
It looks like Steven Borden has gotten the itch to give professional wrestling a try more regularly.
Sting's Son, Steven Borden, Training for Professional Wrestling
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Steven Borden has indeed started training to become a professional wrestler. He certainly seems to have the look down, as he greatly resembles his legendary father. Steven was the one who paid homage to his dad at Revolution by rocking the NWO Wolfpac Sting attire.
He might have an easier time finding his way to a major company if training goes well. After all, AEW developed a strong relationship with Sting. Aside from his father's legacy, Steven also has athleticism going for him. He played football at the University of Kentucky.
Both Steven and Garrett were praised for their roles in Sting's final match despite the lack of experience. If Steven has success in the wrestling industry it would be quite the story. Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will update you on Steven Borden's progress in the coming months.
