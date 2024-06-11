Huge Update on WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar's Status Following Injury Segment
We may have not seen the last of one departing Monday Night Raw star on WWE TV.
This past Monday, WWE ran an injury angle seemingly writing Ricochet off TV. Bron Breakker launched Ricochet into a production truck in a scary moment, but thankfully Ricochet's head didn't appear to hit the floor. Breakker then delivered a powerslam on the high-flyer on top of a car.
Ricochet was sent off in an ambulance to complete the angle, but perhaps there is one more appearance on the horizon before his WWE deal expires.
Ricochet to Appear on WWE TV One More Time?
PWInsider.com reports that a creative pitch has been made to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Ricochet's free agency status as much as possible before his WWE contract expires. The report notes that internal discussions have taken place about the possibility of featuring "The Future of Flight" on WWE TV one last time.
It's unknown whether or not upper management is on board with the idea given that Ricochet isn't expected to renew his deal.
WWE teased a third match between Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov before the Bron Breakker attack, but that may have been just been to throw fans off. What idea WWE creative has if Ricochet does indeed make one more appearance isn't known at this time.
It won't be long before we find out whether or not WWE goes through with giving Ricochet one last appearance on Monday Night Raw before he's truly done with the company.
