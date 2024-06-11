WWE Runs Major Injury Angle for Departing Monday Night Raw Superstar
WWE has indeed written one of its exiting stars off TV.
Earlier tonight on Monday Night Raw, Bron Breakker went one-on-one with Ilja Dragunov. Breakker pinned Dragunov, but tried attacking him after the match when Ricochet stopped him.
Bron ended laying out the high-flying superstar backstage, launching him into a production truck. He then landed a powerslam on Ricochet right on top of a car.
Ricochet was checked on by WWE staff before he was taken off in an ambulance. Samantha Irvin joined him in the ambulance.
Ricochet Written Off WWE TV
This past Saturday night, PWInsider was the first to report that Ricochet had given notice to WWE that he wouldn't be renewing his deal. The outlet followed that up by confirming earlier today that Ricochet would likely be wrapping up with WWE on Monday Night Raw.
The injury angle would seem to indicate that the reports were correct and Ricochet is on his way out of WWE.
Ricochet joined WWE in 2018, performing under the NXT brand. He became the NXT North American Champion before getting the call to join the main roster. During his time on WWE's major weekly shows, Ricochet captured the Intercontinental and United States titles.
He was also the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.
What happens next with Ricochet remains to be seen. There's always the possibility that WWE could strike a last-minute deal to keep "The Future of Flight." There's also heavy speculation that both AEW and NJPW are interested in Ricochet.
