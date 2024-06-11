WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Start Time, Date, Card, & Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is right around the corner, so get yourself prepared with the watch info for another international PLE.
The site of WWE's next PLE will be the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Back in May, fans in Lyon, France tore the house down for the Backlash event. Some of their energy even rubbed off on fans in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring later that month.
It's safe to say that fans in Glasgow will also be loud for their favorite superstars, especially for one of their own.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Time & Date
At this point, fans in the United States are getting used to WWE PLEs running in the afternoon on the East Coast. Clash at the Castle this year is obviously no exception. The PLE will get started at 2 p.m. ET and will air live on the Peacock streaming service this Saturday (June 15).
The countdown show will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be posting a live stream on the homepage before air time.
Match Lineup
Here is the match card for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 (in no order):
- Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven - for the WWE Women's Championship
- I Quit Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
- Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - for the World Heavyweight Championship
MMA Knockout will be providing live coverage of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 this Saturday. Be sure to peep the homepage for live results and video highlights throughout the show.
