Ilia Topuria releases one-time statement concerning UFC lightweight title future

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria has officially broken his silence regarding his immediate MMA future.

Simply put, it's on the back burner for the time being. In a statement released in Spanish and English on Monday, Topuria told his account of the personal issues he has been going through. In a nutshell, he is being accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, allegations which he is swiftly denying.

"This was not a decision I took lightly," Topuria said. "However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly."

Ilia Topuria Sends Important Message To UFC Fans About Privacy

Topuria went on to explain how important it is that he protects his family's assets and ensures his kids are protected from anything related to the situation, for the betterment of himself and those closest to him.

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion – it is a matter of evidence," Topuria continued.

It's unclear how long the judicial process will play out. The UFC has a built-in safety net, as it created an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett next month at UFC 324 in Las Vegas on January 24.

Topuria did not comment on how the fight would impact him directly given that he has other issues to focus on, but did reemphasize the need for privacy and will refuse to do any further media regarding the situation until it resolves itself.

Topuria also noted that the legal process has already begun, and the necessary information has been submitted to proper authorities for further review.

"My initial decision to remain silent was made solely to protect my children, who are the most important part of my life," Topuria said.

Ilia Topuria Won't Rush UFC Return, Unclear If He Will Vacate Title

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Topuria continues to maintain his innocence through the entire process, and wants his fanbase to be reassured things will play out as they are meant to.

"Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear. Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity," Topuria said.

Topuria successfully earned the then-vacant UFC lightweight title with a stunning knockout of former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June.

It remains to be seen what could potentially happen next.

