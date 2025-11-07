UFC reportedly targets date for UFC 324 with Paramount deal set to begin in 2026

With 2025 rapidly coming to a close, it looks like plans for the first major UFC event of the Paramount era are already in the works.

The world’s leading MMA promotion is currently in the final third of a nine-week stretch of consecutive events, which includes back-to-back Las Vegas shows before the promotion heads to Madison Square Garden for UFC 322 next Saturday.

The UFC will also host its first event in Qatar before returning to Las Vegas for UFC 323 and one final UFC Fight Night card in December, and apparently the promotion is already eyeing a return to T-Mobile Arena early next year for UFC 324.

UFC Reportedly Sets Date For UFC 324

First reported by Nolan King, the UFC has formally requested an event permit for Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026.

Presumably UFC 324, the planned event on January 24 will generate plenty of intrigue among combat sports fans as the UFC prepares to move on from its partnership with ESPN at the end of the year. A lucrative new deal with Paramount kicks off in 2026, and one of the major talking points when news of the contract broke was an apparent plan to do away with PPV events.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A long-rumored title bout between reigning Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett has been proposed by fans as a strong candidate to help kick off the UFC’s Paramount deal, and that fight could potentially headline UFC 324.

Other Possible Title Fights For UFC 324

UFC CEO Dana White was less concrete regarding the death of PPV shows shortly after the Paramount deal was announced, which makes plans for the promotion’s first numbered event of 2026 all the more intriguing.

Fans have speculated that the UFC will look to make an immediate splash with their first show on Paramount by booking a high-profile fight like Topuria vs. Pimblett. That being said, there will presumably be at least one UFC Fight Night event scheduled for earlier in January, unless the promotion intends to take well over a month off after UFC Vegas 112 closes out the ESPN era on December 13.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Outside of Topuria vs. Pimblett, another strong possibility to headline UFC 324 could be a rebooked heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane following their No Contest at UFC 321. Fans are also still patiently waiting for an update on a planned superfight between UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison and currently-retired UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes following their viral faceoff at UFC 316.

