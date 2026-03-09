Jon Jones Calls Out Dana White, Requests Out of UFC Contract

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones has reached a boiling point with the promotion.

Monday afternoon, upon hearing separate rants from UFC CEO Dana White following UFC 326 and Zuffa Boxing 04 about why he wasn't part of the promotion's June 14 event from the White House in Washington D.C., against potential likely opponent Alex Pereira, Jones took to 'X' to share his side of the ordeal.

As expected, Jones had a different account of what transpired.

Hey everyone, I wanted to address Dana White’s comments from this past weekend, because the truth matters to me and the fans.

Dana, you were heated about why I’m not on the White House card, but let’s clear something up. My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2026

Jon Jones Finally Responds To Dana White

"Dana, you were heated about why I’m not on the White House card, but let’s clear something up," Jones wrote. "My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for that fight. Real negotiations. I even came down from my original number, and what was I offered in return? I was lowballed."

Jones proceeded to dismiss White's claims about an already public battle he has had with arthritis. This is a reason White cited in both rants Saturday and Sunday, along with revealing that Jones' absence from the event should be a surprise to no one.

"Yes, I have arthritis in my hip and it’s painful, but that doesn’t mean I can’t fight," Jones continued. "So let me get this straight, if I had accepted the lowball offer, suddenly my hip would be fine and I’d be on the White House card? That doesn’t make sense."

A new bit of info from Jones, too: he was actively getting treatment for the arthritis so he could be medically cleared to compete.

Jon Jones Reveals Ruined White House Training Camp Timeline

"I even received stem cell treatment last week to get ready for the White House card, and training camp was scheduled to start today," Jones said. "I was preparing to be ready."

Jones acknowleged the White House card is going to proceed without him, but wanted to leave a few final messages on the way out of the now-viral tweet.

"I understand business deals fall through sometimes, but going out publicly and saying things that aren’t true isn’t right," Jones said. "After everything I’ve given to the UFC, the years, the title defenses, the fights, hearing that I’m 'done' is disappointing. Especially when, as recently as Friday, UFC was calling me trying to get me on that White House card for a much lower number."

Jones, barring no resolution, is giving the promotion an ultimatum: without clarity, it's in the best interest to both sides to no longer do business together.

If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today.

No more spins, no more games," Jones said. "Thank you to the real fans who know what’s up.

Bones out."

We'll see what White's counterpoint is this time, if any.