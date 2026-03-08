Jon Jones, Dana White Share Entirely Different Sides of UFC White House 'Bulls***'

UFC CEO Dana White is apparently done being in business with former two-division champion Jon Jones.

Jones, who recently stated he was in negotiations to fight at the White House, was brutally shot down by White at the UFC 326 post-fight presser. According to White himself, Jones is a non-factor in the heavyweight division and is still retired.

"The Jon Jones thing is bull***t," White said. "I'm not saying they weren't talking to Jon Jones and that Jon Jones wasn't interested in the fight. What was even crazier was Jon Jones came out and was like 'I'm in negotiations right now for the White House card,' after I had already sent a text to his lawyer saying, 'Never going to happen ever.'"

Dana White Kills Jon Jones' UFC Comeback Plans

White said Jones was never considered to fight on the card, further verifying his UFC 319 "billion-to-one" odds comment from last August when asked about Jones' initial chances to fight on the South Lawn.

"Never, ever, ever – which I told you guys 100,000 times – was Jon Jones ever even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House,," White said.

In a series of now-deleted tweets Sunday, Jones went haywire in an entirely opposite comeback discrediting White's remarks.

“So all of this negotiating was complete bull***t, is that what you want me to agree to publicly?” Jones wrote.

Jones, likely confused, asked the question some are curious about.

"I’m released from the UFC?!!” Jones wrote in another tweet.

Jones said he feels like something isn't adding up, making this situation entirely confusing.

Jon Jones Claps Back At Dana White

“Man, how f*****g painful," Jones added. "Laying in my bed, wrapping my head around this perception. All I can think is how f*****g painful.”

Jones admitted he isn't surprised, however.

“And then the other half of me’s like, but is it really though?” Jones concluded.

Whatever happened behind closed doors may never be known, but the long and short of it is the UFC will have its White House card without two of its biggest draws: Jones and former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. Unlike Jones, McGregor could return to the Octagon, per White, who revealled the UFC was "talking" to him, but wouldn't elaborate on a timetable or opponent for the Irishman.

Barring anything unforeseen, it appears Jones' UFC career was capped with a sour, bitter conclusion that saw massive potential fights (Francis Ngannou, Pereira and Tom Aspinall) not come to fruition.

