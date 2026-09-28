Justin Gaethje's Coach Shares Huge UFC Verdict on Retirement vs. Title Defense

UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje still remains undecided on his immediate next steps despite winning the world title in June against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250.

Gaethje laid out two concrete scenarios, which boil down to defending his title against Arman Tsarukyan (and not Topuria) or retiring altogether.

Gaethje's head coach, John Wood, sat down with Home of Fight recently and was asked about how he views Gaethje's decision-making. Either way, Wood said he is content with whatever decision is made.

However, if Wood had his way, he said Gaethje should fight once more.

Justin Gaethje Has Not Pulled Trigger for Next UFC Fight

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🤝Coach John Wood believes Justin Gaethje has done everything there is to do in MMA.



“[Justin] is just a guy that always finds ways to win. I don’t know if there’s anyone in this sport that’s tougher than him.



Whether or not he fights again probably is decided on dollars and… pic.twitter.com/TItR3qpIUZ — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 27, 2026

"Whether or not he fights again probably is decided on dollars and cents," Wood said. "I hope he goes out there gets the biggest payday of his life and rides off into the sunset.”

Gaethje, who opted to remain sidelined from competition through early next year, went through two grueling fights against Paddy Pimblett and Topuria in under one calendar year. Wood admired Gaethje's resilience and activity over the last few years and said his decision to sit out was wise.

“[Justin] is just a guy that always finds ways to win," Wood said. "I don’t know if there’s anyone in this sport that’s tougher than him."

Gaethje has been at the center of a now-viral controversy after Topuria went viral on 'X,' accusing the ABC of adding illegal substances to Gaethje's gloves ahead of their eventual main event.

Gaethje's Win vs. Ilia Topuria Will Stand Forever

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The accusation was quickly shut down by CSAC's Andy Foster, adding another wild layer to an event that was deemed by some as controversial given the presence of President Donald Trump, allowing the UFC and TKO to host the fight at the White House.

Nonetheless, the event went on, with seven fights taking place throughout Flag Day, and Gaethje defeated Topuria in stunning fashion just before the fifth round began. Unlike the narrative the MMA community painted, with several blaming Topuria for quitting between rounds, Gaethje disagreed entirely.

“He didn’t quit on the stool," Gaethje said on One Night With Steiny. "His body was too compromised to continue fighting. He didn’t make the call, his coaches made the call because they’re there to protect him. My coaches are in my corner to protect me in those times.”

Regardless of the narrative, Gaethje won. Topuria has a loss on his record. History can't be rewritten, no matter what. And with no hard evidence of cheating, the division moves forward, too.