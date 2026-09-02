Justin Gaethje Mistakenly Mentions Conor McGregor When Discussing Next UFC Fight

UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje recently had a sit-down discussion with UFC on Paramount to address his future, dream fights before retirement, and much more in just under 11 minutes.

Gaethje won the title in June over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 but still doesn't have his would-be first title defense set while nursing hand injuries. Gaethje said he doesn't intend to retire yet, but does recognize that his championship window is going to close sooner rather than later as he approaches his 38th birthday in November.

"It's tough, because, you know, like again, I'm a petty person," Gaethje said while visiting the University of Florida. "I wouldn't be where I am at if I didn't like take things [about my UFC career] personal. You know, not being the best in the world, I take that personal, so I woke up with that hunger."

Justin Gaethje Undecided on UFC Future

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, adapting to life as champion, Gaethje said he is still trying to figure out what's best for his immediate future.

"I really rely on my team and my family to make these choices," Gaethje said. "When I retire, I have no idea. It has been one [fight] at a time since day one. I'm gonna continue to take it like that and trust in my team to have a conversation."

Even though Gaethje said he isn't particularly focused on a specific opponent, he said the revenge factor is what still keeps him hungry to maintain his status as the sport's best lightweight. Should a return happen, Gaethje said he would be interested in fighting former two-division champion Conor McGregor in a non-rematch scenario despite, Gaethje's mischaracterization of the fight.

Could Gaethje vs. McGregor Make Sense?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

“I would’ve [rematched] [Charles] Oliveira or [Max] Holloway, but since Topuria beat them, I’m gonna go ahead and justify it to myself like I got them back," Gaethje said. "So I guess McGegor, would be fun to shut him up.”

There are glaring issues should the fight get booked somehow. For one, should McGregor remain inactive until next spring, he will have won just two fights over a decade-plus, whereas Gaethje has remained overly consistent in that same time period. It would also discount the UFC rankings, as Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan lay claim to the top two spots at 155 pounds.

So, therefore, as much as Gaethje vs. McGregor is interesting from a nostalgic perspective, it undermines the current contenders.

For now, though, Gaethje's next fight is still waiting in the wings.