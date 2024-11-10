One & Done! Carlos Prates Nukes Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100
Four fights and four knockouts for Carlos Prates this year in the UFC.
'The Nightmare' came up against perennial welterweight gatekeeper Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Vegas 100, and passed with flying colors. Magny has been a UFC mainstay for over a decade, serving to derail welterweight hopefuls looking to crack the rankings.
This wasn't the case for Prates, however, as he denied Magny's best attempts at grappling and completely flatlined him with a glancing left hand late into the first round.
Carlos Prates Calls out Jack Della Maddalena, Geoff Neal for UFC Sydney
In his post-fight interview, Prates called out No. 4 welterweight Jack Della Maddalena for a showdown at UFC 312 in Sydney, on February 9. If not 'JDM', Prates remarked that Geoff Neal would be a fun fight too.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Ex-ONE Double-Champ Wins Gruelling UFC Debut, Defeats Unranked Opponent
- TJ Dillashaw Claims UFC Poured $Millions into Failed Bid for Next Conor McGregor
- Dana White Responds to Speculation About Joining Donald Trump’s Presidential Team
- How to Watch BKFC Montana: Stewart vs. Rivera - Live Results & Highlights
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.