MMA Knockout

One & Done! Carlos Prates Nukes Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100

Carlos Prates passes with flying colors at UFC Vegas 100.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Four fights and four knockouts for Carlos Prates this year in the UFC.

'The Nightmare' came up against perennial welterweight gatekeeper Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Vegas 100, and passed with flying colors. Magny has been a UFC mainstay for over a decade, serving to derail welterweight hopefuls looking to crack the rankings.

This wasn't the case for Prates, however, as he denied Magny's best attempts at grappling and completely flatlined him with a glancing left hand late into the first round.

Carlos Prates Calls out Jack Della Maddalena, Geoff Neal for UFC Sydney

In his post-fight interview, Prates called out No. 4 welterweight Jack Della Maddalena for a showdown at UFC 312 in Sydney, on February 9. If not 'JDM', Prates remarked that Geoff Neal would be a fun fight too.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News