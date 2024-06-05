MMA Knockout

KSW 95 Free Live Stream Results: Wiklacz vs. Przybysz, De Fries vs. Sakai

Live results for KSW 95

Mathew Riddle

It's a double-championship headliner this Friday as KSW returns with two title fights. Jakub Wiklacz and Sebastian Przybysz get their pentalogy in the main event for Wiklaz's bantamweight crown. In our co-main, British heavyweight titan Phil De Fries looks to make his ninth consecutive title defense against ex-UFC veteran Augusto Sakai. It all goes down in Poland.

MMAKnockout will be here providing you with live results from the very early prelims. This space will go live at 1 pm ET, on Friday, June 7.

KSW 94 Live Results

Dawid Kuczmarski vs. Morgann Gbolou

Michal Dreczkowski vs. Stevan Jaric

Krystian Bielski vs. Borys Dzikowski

Tymoteusz Lopaczyk vs. Brian Hooi

Oskar Szczepaniak vs. Adrian Zielinksi

Roman Szymanski vs. Marcin Held

Patryk Surdyn vs. Shamad Erzanukaev

Phil De Fries vs. Augusto Sakai

Jakub Wiklacz vs. Sebastian Przybysz 5

