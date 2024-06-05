KSW 95 Free Live Stream Results: Wiklacz vs. Przybysz, De Fries vs. Sakai
It's a double-championship headliner this Friday as KSW returns with two title fights. Jakub Wiklacz and Sebastian Przybysz get their pentalogy in the main event for Wiklaz's bantamweight crown. In our co-main, British heavyweight titan Phil De Fries looks to make his ninth consecutive title defense against ex-UFC veteran Augusto Sakai. It all goes down in Poland.
MMAKnockout will be here providing you with live results from the very early prelims. This space will go live at 1 pm ET, on Friday, June 7.
KSW 94 Live Results
Dawid Kuczmarski vs. Morgann Gbolou
Michal Dreczkowski vs. Stevan Jaric
Krystian Bielski vs. Borys Dzikowski
Tymoteusz Lopaczyk vs. Brian Hooi
Oskar Szczepaniak vs. Adrian Zielinksi
Roman Szymanski vs. Marcin Held
Patryk Surdyn vs. Shamad Erzanukaev
Phil De Fries vs. Augusto Sakai
Jakub Wiklacz vs. Sebastian Przybysz 5
