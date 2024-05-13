LA Knight Reacts to Critics of Non-Televised WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Matches
One superstar on the WWE SmackDown roster, LA Knight, has responded to fans who have been frustrated with the way a few opening round matches in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 have been presented.
Round one of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have wrapped up, but there were four matches that most WWE fans did not get to see. That's because LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio, and Shayna Baszler vs. Maxxine Dupri all took place as WWE Live event exclusives rather than being broadcast on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.
This left a sour taste in the mouths of some fans, but Knight has delivered a response to those who are sharing their gripes.
LA Knight Responds to Critics of Non-Televised WWE King and Queen of The Ring Matches
"The Megastar" has taken to his X account and expressed his gratitude for fans who wanted to see him face Santos on TV. With that said, LA Knight also wants viewers to understand the importance of having meaningful matches at house shows as well.
"I appreciate everyone saying this match should’ve been on TV. But, no need to throw live event crowds under the bus. Live events are where the WWE roster has as much fun as possible. Not only having a great match, but a match with HUGE stakes makes the live events more fun!"- LA Knight
Knight ended up defeating Santos Escobar and has moved on to the quarterfinals in the King of the Ring 2024 tournament. He will be facing Tama Tonga on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.
