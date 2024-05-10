WWE Already Expected to Break Record With Clash at the Castle 2024 Ticket Prices
WWE continues to shatter records during its hottest time period from a business standpoint.
The company recently garnered its largest gate for an arena show with WWE Backlash 2024 inside the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France earlier this month. While WWE did not announce the figure, the company was proud to reveal the news mid-show.
The record, however, is already expected to be topped with another overseas PLE event.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW - FIVE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 MATCHES
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is expected to beat the gate record set by Backlash. It was noted that the lowest ticket price for the event scheduled for June 15th in Glasgow, Scotland has a lowest ticket price of a whopping $419. It's the most expensive entry price for a WWE ticket in the company's history, per Meltzer.
It was also mentioned in the report that while WWE didn't announce the figure, Backlash earned a massive $3.2 million gate. It's reportedly the largest gate for an arena show in pro wrestling history, and the record will seemingly last just one month.
While WWE is reaping the rewards of higher ticket prices internationally, it may exclude a certain group of fans from attending these events. The company once prided itself on being "the best value in sports and entertainment," but the prices certainly vary based on demand. WWE higher ups know that if they tap into a market that has been craving their content for years, they can charge tickets at a premium.
WWE QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 OPENING ROUND MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.