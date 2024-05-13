WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Quarterfinals in King and Queen of the Ring 2024
WWE remains on the road for another episode of Monday Night Raw.
Tonight's edition of the red brand emanates from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. This will be the start of round two in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments. GUNTHER, Ilja Dragunov, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Kofi Kingston have advanced on the male side. IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Tiffany Stratton have made it to round two on the female side.
It's now time for the quarterfinals in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.
GUNTHER will be doing battle with Kofi Kingston tonight to determine who moves on to the semifinals of the King of the Ring 2024 tournament. Jey Uso will take on Ilija Dragunov for the right to face the winner of GUNTHER vs. Kofi.
Tonight's quarterfinal matches in the Queen of the Ring 2024 will be IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark. The rest of the quarterfinal matches will be featured on this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Plus, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest doesn't have his next challenger lined up, but Braun Strowman has been getting in the business of The Judgment Day since his return. Could "The Monster of all Monsters" be next for the top male titleholder on WWE Raw?
Also, what will Women's World Champion Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan have to say just two weeks before their title match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia?
which begins at 8 p.m. ET.
