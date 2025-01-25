LFA 200 Live Results & Highlights – Six Champions, Three Title Unification Fights
The LFA returns tonight (January 25) with a milestone event featuring three title fights when LFA 200 goes down at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN.
Three Title Unification Bouts At LFA 200
The card’s main event is featherweight title unification bout between Elijah Johns and interim titleholder Lerryan Douglas.
Fighter Suffers Gruesome Broken Arm after Blocking Kick on PFL Road to Dubai Prelims
A longtime veteran of the LFA, Johns claimed the promotion’s vacant featherweight belt with a unanimous decision over Alfred Walker last February and will now try to defend it for the first time against Douglas, who finished Javier Reyes to claim the interim strap at LFA 190.
The night’s co-main event is a women’s flyweight title unification fight featuring Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Shannon Clark and the surging Cheyanne Bowers.
Clark fought for a UFC contract on DWCS in September but suffered the first loss of her professional and amateur MMA careers when she was stopped by Yuneisy Duben. Bowers kicked off her own pro career with a submission-loss in 2022, but since then “The Boss” has collected four stoppages out of five-straight victories and most recently submitted the formerly-undefeated Veronika Borisova to win the interim women’s flyweight belt.
Ex-UFC Champions & MMA Stars Name-Drop Potential Opponents after GFL Draft
The third and final title bout at LFA 200 will see Welterweight Champion Vanilto Antunes square off with Interim Welterweight Champion Shamidkhan Magomedov.
Both of these men had chances to join the UFC with appearances on DWCS (Antunes) and The Ultimate Fighter (Magomedov), and they’ll each be looking for an impressive win in this title unification bout to once again attract the attention of the world’s leading MMA promotion.
The rest of the stacked card includes plenty of promising young fighters and a few matchups between undefeated prospects, all of which should make for an action-packed night at a milestone LFA 200 card in Prior Lake, MN.
UFC Champ Alex Pereira Celebrates with Sister Aline after TKO Win at Karate Combat 52
The main card for LFA 200 will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight (January 25) on UFC Fight Pass, so be sure to check back on this page for a live stream of the YouTube prelims as well as live results and highlights from the all the action once the event starts.
LFA 200 Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 9:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Elijah Johns vs. Lerryan Douglas – LFA Featherweight Title Unification Bout
• Co-Main Event: Shannon Clark vs. Cheyanne Bowers – LFA Women’s Flyweight Title Unification Bout
• Vantilo Atunes vs. Shamidkhan Magomedov – LFA Welterweight Title Unification Bout
• Devon Lozej vs. Enrique Pacheco Parra
• Alvin Hines vs. Matt Adams
Preliminary Card (YouTube, 8:00 p.m ET)
• Santos Verdinez vs. Ethyn Ewing
• Steven Asplund vs. Hammer Morton
Preliminary Card (OnlyFans.com, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Jeremy Strobel Jr. vs. Shad Walters
• Kelton Sneve vs. Steve Collins
Early Preliminary Card
• Canon Swanson vs. Jake Bower
• Felipe Donis vs. Alex Coover
• Mac Kuwoski vs. Brett Wittmann
• Mitchell Wilson vs. Brok Hopwood
More UFC & MMA News
• Fashionably Late Conor McGregor Cuts Major BKFC Promo: ‘Turn Your Knuckles to Knives'
• PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Live Results & Highlights – Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
• Olympic Medalist & UFC Vet Demolishes Another Opponent in Seconds at Karate Combat 52
• Ex-Champ Reportedly Leaves UFC, Signs with MMA’s Newest Promotion
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.