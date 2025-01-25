LFA 200 Live Results & Highlights – Six Champions, Three Title Unification Fights

#FighterFocus: LFA Featherweight Champion @BabyJohnsMMA looks to unify the LFA Featherweight Title at #LFA200! 🇺🇸



Powered By: @WildCasino_ag



Saturday, January 25@MysticLake#PriorLake, #Minnesota



🎫: https://t.co/uVZu8b2KO2#MMA#LFANation@UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/nkiN6YIzst