UFC Champ Alex Pereira Celebrates with Sister Aline after TKO Win at Karate Combat 52

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira was in Miami, FL on Friday to support his sister Aline in her second fight for Karate Combat.
Following a kickboxing career that concluded with a three-fight run in GLORY, Pereira followed in her brother's footsteps and made the jump to MMA in 2022.
Competing in top United States regional promotion LFA, the 34-year-old rebounded from her debut loss against The Ultimate Fighter veteran Helen Peralta by taking a decision over Chelsea Conner but fell to 1-2 overall after coming up short against Cheyanne Bowers.
Aline impressed in her Karate Combat debut last year when she stopped Dee Begley in the opening round, and her brother Alex was once again in attendance for his sister's sophomore outing at Karate Combat 52 in Miami, FL.
The 34-year-old ended up having a tough first round against Gisele Luna despite being a massive favorite to win the bout, but in the second round the former kickboxer dropped Luna and began to tee-off with follow-up punches before the referee stepped in to intervene.
The Karate Combat broadcast team was quick to question whether or not the stoppage had come a bit early, but that didn't stop Aline from running to the edge of the pit to celebrate with her brother after improving to 2-0 in the promotion.
Aline figures to be a major part of Karate Combate's future plans given that she was handed a co-main event slot in just her second fight with the promotion, and Alex is also set to return to action in March with a huge title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.
