Liv Morgan Gets Even More Intimate with Dominik Mysterio Once WWE Raw Goes Off-Air
WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan continues to make things steamy with Dominik Mysterio.
Liv has made it clear that the final piece of her revenge tour is taking everything away from Rhea Ripley, that includes Dom. The top women's titleholder on the Monday Night Raw brand planted a kiss on Mysterio on the May 27th episode of Raw. She tried getting closer to Dominik on the red brand this past Monday, but Finn Balor of The Judgment Day intervened twice.
Off camera, Liv continued to make a play at Rhea's onscreen boy toy.
Liv Morgan Takes Lust For Dominik Mysterio to Social Media
Dominik recently took to social media to reveal a slew of likes from Liv Morgan on his posts once WWE Raw went off the air.
Things certainly appear to be headed for a massive rift within The Judgment Day. Liv has been speaking to several members of the faction despite being the one who injured Ripley. Balor insisted that The Judgment Day wants nothing to do with Liv, but they did get an assist from the champion, who stopped Braun Strowman from attacking Dom.
Dominik also appeared to crack a smile in the ring when Morgan was rubbing on his head, which was broken down by WWE Raw color commentator Pac McAfee.
Things are sure to get interesting once Rhea Ripley is cleared to return. If Ripley is ready to go by SummerSlam, then a title match against Liv is all but guaranteed to happen at one of the biggest WWE PLEs of the year.
